Timberwolves Classic opens today

The Timberwolves Classic tips off today at Robert Bateman Secondary.

The Timberwolves Classic basketball tournament continues starting today (Thursday), with the senior boys battling it out all weekend.

Robert Bateman Secondary hosts 16 of the top 3A teams in the province, with the champion set to be crowned on Saturday night.

The host Timberwolves and the Rick Hansen Hurricanes are the lone Abbotsford-based teams at the event.

Other teams competing include: the North Delta Huskies, Terrace’s Caledonia Kermodes, North Vancouver’s Argyle Pipers, the Vernon Panthers, Burnaby’s St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights, Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies, the South Kamloops Titans, Vancouver’s Sir Charles Tupper Tigers, North Vancouver’s Bodwell Bruins, the Pitt Meadows Marauders, the New Westminster Hyacks, the Steveston-London Sharks, Burnaby’s Byrne Creek Bulldogs and the Brookswood Bobcats.

Top ten ranked teams competing include: the Tigers (first), the Panthers (second), the Huskies (third), the Hurricanes (eighth), the Grizzlies (ninth) and the Bulldogs (10th). Teams just outside the top ten at the event include: the Pipers and the Marauders.

The event tips off this morning at 8:30 a.m. Bateman opens the event against the Sharks today at noon, while the Hurricanes open against the Pipers at 3:30 p.m.

All games occur at the Bateman gym.