Timbermen bounce back with big win

Senior A Nanaimo Timbermen players celebrate a goal during a game against the Victoria Shamrocks this week at Frank Crane Arena. The T-men lost that game, but went on to win their next one on the road. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo’s senior A lacrosse team let one get away from them, but two days later, they made sure there was no doubt about it in a convincing win.

The T-men split their WLA games this week, falling 12-9 to the Victoria Shamrocks at home Thursday and then winning 15-10 against the Langley Thunder on the road Saturday.

In the first game of the week, Nanaimo led its rivals 9-8 late in the third period, but Victoria had one two-minute stretch in which it scored three times to take away the game. Colton Clark led Nanaimo with a hat trick and two assists in that one and Jon Phillips had a goal and four assists. Other scorers were Gord Phillips, Cam Wengreniuk, Braylon Lumb, Evan Messenger and Brody Eastwood and Charles Claxton suffered the loss as shots were 57-47 for the Shamrocks.

On Saturday, the T-men couldn’t be stopped and scored seven third-period goals in the win. Clark again led the way with a hat trick and three assists and Nick Finlay also scored a hat trick. Wengreniuk and Tyson Roe each scored twice. David Byrne, Sean Tyrell and Jon Phillips each contributed a goal and three assists and Mason Pynn had a goal and two helpers. Messenger also tallied. Mike DeGirolamo made 52 saves as Nanaimo was outshot 62-59.

GAME ON … The T-men don’t play again until June 20, when they visit the New Westminster Salmonbellies. Next home action is June 22 when the Maple Ridge Burrards visit Frank Crane Arena for a 7 p.m. faceoff.

