Timbermen beat league’s first-place team

The Nanaimo Timbermen were determined to bring a better effort tonight and it led them to a win against a first-place team.

The senior A T-men defeated the Maple Ridge Burrards 11-6 on Saturday in Western Lacrosse Association action at Frank Crane Arena.

“I thought it was a great team effort, both on the offensive end and the defensive end,” said Sean Tyrell, T-men forward. “On the offensive end we were moving the ball and not being selfish and looking for the open looks and I benefited from that and a couple of other guys did, as well. Defensive end, we were quick in transition, we were talking and that helps.”

The win was a bounce-back game for the Timbermen, who were coming off a 14-6 midweek road loss to the New Westminster Salmonbellies.

“We talked about what we did wrong – I yelled and screamed,” said Kaleb Toth, Timbermen coach. “And the guys responded, so it was good. It’s great to have a bounce-back game like this.”

He said the ball movement on offence was better, the team was better in transition and defenders boxed out and didn’t let opposing forwards get overtop.

“These guys realize that we can beat anybody, as long as we play solid D, solid O and get good goaltending,” Toth said. “We’re a good team, we work hard, tonight we outworked Maple Ridge and it showed on the scoresheet.”

The Burrards went into the game tied atop the WLA standings, but Tyrell said even against a first-place team, the T-men were focused on their own game.

“We know we’re a good team in this league,” he said. “People would say it’s a measuring stick, but we know we can compete with any team in this league any given night, so we just wanted to put our best foot forward.”

Colton Clark led Nanaimo again with two goals and three assists and Tyrell, Jon Phillips and Conrad Chapman scored two goals apiece. Chase Fraser and Brody Eastwood each added a goal and two assists and Adam Jay was Nanaimo’s other scorer. Charles Claxton made 41 saves for the win as shots ended up 60-47 in favour of the T-men.

GAME ON … The T-men have a busy end to the month. They visit the Langley Thunder on Wednesday, June 26, then travel to the mainland again on Saturday to face the Coquitlam Adanacs before returning home Sunday, June 30, for a 6 p.m. faceoff against the Burnaby Lakers.

