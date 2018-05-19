Tigers stymied on the basepaths

Tigers pitcher Craig Snyder winds up during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against Wheatsheaf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Duncan Tigers’ bats were working fine on Tuesday evening, but for some reason, the team couldn’t generate a lot of offence.

“We got our share of hits,” manager Joe DiLalla said. “We just didn’t get guys in.”

The Tigers out-hit visiting Wheatsheaf 14-8 in the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League test at Glenora’s Waldon Park, but that didn’t translate to runs on the scoreboard as Wheatsheaf prevailed 8-5.

“It was a bit of a slugfest,” DiLalla said. “It was a good game, though, some good plays.”

Craig Snyder struck out 14 Wheatsheaf batters and also had a great night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run in the sixth inning and, two RBIs. Trevor Gicas was also 3-for-4 with a run. Ryan Kline was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Jamie Gicas and Kyle Wanless both went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Chris Moreside went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs, and leadoff man Tanner McQuarrie was 1-for-5.

Wheatsheaf’s offence included three homers. The Cedar team was bolstered by four or five players from the A-level Sooke Loggers, tuning up for a big tournament in Kelowna this weekend.

“There’s a limited number of games on the Island,” DiLalla said. “Guys want to get their at-bats.”

Tuesday’s game was the Tigers’ third of the young season, coming after a 1-0 loss to Baker Supply at Waldon Park on May 8 and an 8-3 win over Wheatsheaf in Cedar last Thursday.

The Duncan team will be playing some home games at Pioneer Park in Nanaimo to make it easier for the Parksville team to play.

They hosted Parksville at Pioneer Park on Wednesday, and will visit Wheatsheaf next Thursday. The team won’t be back in Glenora again until May 29 when they host Wheatsheaf at 7 p.m.