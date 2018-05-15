South Okanagan Flames lacrosse player Aiden Danby gets a piece of a Vernon Tigers player during the Flames road game at Kal Tire Place on May 12. The Flames (0-2-2-0) lost the game 16-4.Lisa Mazurek/Black Press

Tigers lacrosse take a bite out of South Okanagan Flames

South Okanagan Flames still searching for their first Junior B lacrosse league win

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

They South Okanagan Flames are still searching for their first win of the Thompson Okanagan Junior B Tier 1 Lacrosse League season.

Currently sitting with a 0-2-2-0 record, the Flames were defeated by the Vernon Tigers 16-4 on May 12.

The Tigers kept the Flames off the board in the first period taking a 5-0 lead. Chase Moog scored two and Ben Olsen added a single in the second for the Flames but the Tigers also managed three goals of their own to hold a 8-3 lead as they headed into the final period. Liam McLaren scored the Flames only tally of the frame, while the Tigers got eight more goals by the Flames.

The Flames next play on Thursday when they visit Kamloops to play the Venom. Their next home game is on May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Penticton Memorial Arena against the Armstrong Shamrocks.

