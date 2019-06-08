Tigers issued first defeat by Parksville

The Red Arrow Duncan Tigers were handed their first loss of the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League season on Tuesday as a national team member powered the Parksville Red Sox to a 4-3 win at Glenora’s Waldon Park.

The Red Sox went up 3-0 on a home run by Blake Hunter in the first inning, but the Tigers came back to tie the score in the fifth. Parksville added another in the top of the seventh, and Duncan couldn’t make use of their last three trips to the plate.

“We had our chances,” said Duncan manager Joe DiLalla, noting that his team left two on in both the third and the fifth.

The Tigers combined for seven hits on the night, led by Chris Moreside, who went 2-for three with two RBIs, and Jamie Gicas, who was 2-for-3 with one run. Dave Wylie went 1-for-4 with one RBI, Tanner McQuarrie was 1-for-4 with a run, and Trevor Gicas went 1-for-3 with a run.

Trevor Gicas’s run in the third was well-earned as he hit a single, stole second, got to third on a heads-up play and then scored on a passed ball.

Craig Snyder was solid on the rubber for the Tigers, striking out 12 and issuing zero walks. Parksville’s Chris Agnew pitched better than he did in his previous start against Duncan, cutting down his walks and striking out 15.

Parksville’s big gun on Tuesday, however, was Hunter, who usually plays for Wheatsheaf, but wanted to get a few more cuts in before he goes to the world championships with Team Canada.

“It’s nice having Island guys still at that level,” DiLalla said.

The Tigers’ next home game is on June 11 when they host Longwood in the next chapter of the NSMFL’s Battle of the Breweries.