Tigers clawing the competition

Penticton Tigers continue their winning ways with four more victories.

Penticton Tigers pitcher Marlo Spence delivers a strike during U15 AA bantam boys baseball action at McNicoll Park. The Tigers picked up four more wins to remain undefeated in league play.

Penticton’s Tigers continue to devour the competition in U14 AA bantam baseball league play, picking up four more wins last weekend at McNicoll Park.

After scoring season-opening wins with a double header sweep of the Tri-City Thunder the previous Saturday, the Tigers clawed the Chilliwack Tigers 15-2, 11-1 and followed that up Sunday with 12-0 and 16-6 victories over the Abbotsford Angels.

The South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association team remains unbeaten this season and is turning some heads on the coast with their strong play.

“The Tigers had another weekend of some solid playing,” said Penticton manager Nuno Monteiro. “They proved to be a strong team whether they were playing defensively or striking hard at batting and scoring runs.”

The Tigers only gave up three runs in the first set of games and six in the second set while shutting down the opposition.

Among the highlights of the weekend was Luke MacIntrye’s in-park home run into right field in the second game against Chilliwack.

Also in that game, Ben Avila delivered a monster hit over the right field fence with the bases loaded for the team’s first grand slam of the season.

According to Monteiro, the Tigers’ success is a direct result of the dedication of the players and coaching staff.

This May long weekend Penticton will look to build on its success in Tsawwassen at the Grand Slam Victoria Day Tournament.

The Tigers will be having a fundraising barbecue to help cover expenses on Saturday, May 26 over the lunch hour at the Marketplace IGA Government Street location.

“IGA staff provide us with a tent, a barbecue and all the fixings, they don’t charge us for anything,” said Monteiro. “Colin Powell (IGA store owner/manager) just an incredible community supporter, especially when it comes to these sports teams and it makes a tremendous difference for us to get this kind of help for the kids.”