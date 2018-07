Penticton Tigers beat Kelowna in both games of a BC Baseball double header

First baseman Dexter Madsen of the Penticton Tigers reaches for this pickoff attempt on Kelowna Sun Devils Reed McLennon.

The Penticton Tigers won both games of a double header last weekend at McNicoll Park against the visiting Kelowna Sun Devils.

The victories keep the Tigers in second place in the B.C. Baseball AA Bantam standings heading into a tournament this weekend in Kelowna.