Tier Three Bantam hockey provincials are coming to Port Hardy, volunteers needed!

Port Hardy will be hosting the Bantam rep hockey Tier Three Championships this year, and the tournament organizers need your help.

STACEY PATTERSON PHOTOGRAPHYPort Hardy is hosting the Tier Three Bantam Provincials this year, where you can see the North Island Bantam Eagles (pictured above) play against teams from all over the province.

“The tournament runs from March 17-20. We need volunteers for the entrance, raffle table, off ice officials (score box, penalty box), etc.,” wrote tournament co-chair Cyndy Grant on the North Island Eagles Facebook page. “If you are able to spend some time to support this event, please contact me or Jacqueline Hunt, and we will steer you in the right direction … this event will benefit us all. Not to mention, it will be great hockey!”

In a previous interview, North Island Bantam Eagles head coach Ryan Handley noted the excitement in the dressing room from his team (who are guaranteed a spot in the tournament because they are hosting) was growing every week as the tournament date gets nearer and nearer.

“I mean it’s the big dance for these kids,” he said. “You work hard every year to try and get there, and we know first hand how hard it is to get there. We came real close two years ago, and then we made finals last year, but again fell short. To have the championships in your own backyard is huge and the boys are amped up to play. They all know this could very well be their only chance, so they need to soak it all in and have a memorable experience.”

If you would like to volunteer to help out at the championships, please contact Grant at cyndy.g@telus.net.