Tied series returns to Revelstoke Friday night

The Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final series is returning to Revelstoke tied 2-2.
The Osoyoos Coyotes won Game 4 last night at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl 2-1 to tie the series and force a Game 6.
The Grizzlies got on the board first, as Cole Golden scored (assist to Harrison Rosch and Jacob Bourchier) at 15:08 in the first period.
The Coyotes would tie things up 2-2 on a power play goal with Rosch in the box for a minor and only 2:42 to go in the first frame.
Osoyoos pulled ahead in the second period with a goal at 18:51.
Game 5 takes place Friday at 7 at the Forum in Revelstoke. Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday night in Osoyoos. Game 7, if needed will be played in Revelstoke Sunday night.
Â
@marissatiel marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.