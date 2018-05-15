Tide turns over Tsunami in senior men’s rugby

A Tsunami rugby player holds off a check from the Tide to carry the ball a few more metres down the field, Saturday, May 12 at the Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby pitch. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Tsunami flooded the first half of the Duke’s Boot senior men’s rugby contest with tries, but the Tide turned in the second half, and the third annual Island competition went to the South Island.

The Tsunami, made up of players from the North Island, was up 21–12 midway through the first half of the senior men’s game, played at the Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby pitch. The Tide scored right before the first half ended to draw within two points, as the Tsunami led 21–19 going into the break.

Because of Saturday’s heat the teams acknowledged quarters so they could take water breaks midway through each half of their fast-paced game. Normally they play two halves with a half-time break.

The Tide struck fast in the second half, scoring and converting a try in a few plays and taking a 26–21 lead. They went up 33–21 a few minutes later, and the Tsunami looked as if they were tiring. Another hard push at the Tsunami goal line and suddenly the Tide were up 40–21.

The Tsunami scored just before the quarter break, then again when one of their players faked a pick and go to run the ball deep into the Tide zone. A quick pass and the Tsunami scored, bringing them closer with a 40–33 score. Late in the second half the Tsunami scored again, but kicker Owen Wood missed the conversion, which would have tied the game at 40 apiece.

The Tsunami lost possession of the ball on the second to last play of the game to end their run.

“We came through,” said Andrew Wright, of the Cowichan Piggies and one of the Tsunami coaches. “We definitely fought through that tired. It was just heart. The guys really fought back,” he added.

“I think we played better than they did in the second half. They came out with three tries but then they turned it off and we scored the last four tries at the end,” he said.

“It was really good to come close and make it exciting for everyone out here today.”

SCRUM TALK…Several members of the Port Alberni Black Sheep played for the Tsunami…players from this game have a shot at making the provincial team this month.