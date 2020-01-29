Tickets to watch Olympic-qualifying basketball in Victoria go on sale Friday

The FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament takes place in Victoria from June 23 to June 28. (Facebook/FIBA)

Tickets go on sale Friday for an Olympic-qualifying basketball tournament hosted in downtown Victoria.

The 2020 FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament runs from June 23 to June 28 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The tournament will see teams for Canada, Greece and China in one group, and Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey in another.

The teams will play the two other teams in their group, and the top two teams from each group will advance to semifinals. The two semifinal winners will play a winner-takes-all final to earn a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Being able to host a FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament at home is a great opportunity for our team on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Canada Basketball CEO Glen Grunwald said when his nation was announced as a host for the qualifiers.

The event is put on by Canada Basketball, a national non-profit sporting organization recognized by the International Basketball Federation as the sole governing body of the sport of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball represents all basketball interests, provides leadership, coordination and direction in all things basketball.

Ticket packages can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com. For more information and daily game schedules, visit vic2020.basketball.ca.

