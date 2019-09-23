Tickets still available for tonight’s NHL exhibition game in Abbotsford

Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators take to the ice at the Abbotsford Centre tonight at 7 p.m.

There are still some tickets still remaining for tonight’s NHL exhibition game featuring the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators inside the Abbotsford Centre.

A quick count sees about 100 available on Ticketmaster, with at least 80 available at the moment on StubHub.

Only the $55 CAD tickets are available on Ticketmaster, with StubHub prices starting at $61.75 USD and going up from there.

The opening face-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Ottawa Senators have released the team’s 25-player roster for tonight’s game, and 2010 Winter Olympics silver medallist Bobby Ryan will be in action. The roster does not include forward Brady Tkachuk, but recently signed defenceman Thomas Chabot will be in the lineup.

Roster update: The #Sens have published the team's 25-player roster for Monday's pre-season game @Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C. pic.twitter.com/1ipKijvwvL — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 22, 2019

The Canucks have not yet released an official roster for tonight’s game, but it appears that Abbotsford native Jake Virtanen will be in the lineup, at least according to Twitter.

.@Jake_Virtanen looking forward to seeing you all there! pic.twitter.com/8poMWZHu2e — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 22, 2019

Fans can also greet the team outside the Abbotsford Centre starting at 4 p.m. today.