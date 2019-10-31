Tickets on sale soon for 2020 Curling Championships at Western Financial Place

Tickets for the 2020 BC Men's and Women's Curling Championships which take place at Western Financial Place from Jan. 28-Feb. 2, will be on sale soon, according to a press release from the Cranbrook Curling Centre and Curl BC.

The 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship will feature the top 16 men’s teams who will also be gunning for the distinction of top British Columbian team, as well as affording them the chance to represent B.C. at the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston. Ont.

Team Cotter, the winning men’s team from last year, will be back again as defending champions. There off the same four players will still be on the team, with the substitution of Andrew Nerpin in place of Tyrel Griffith being the only lineup change. Jim Cotter, the eight-time BC Men’s Champion will skip, with Steve Laycock at third, Nerpin at second and Rick Sawatsky at lead.

Team Sarah Wark will be returning as defending champions on the women’s division. This team is comprised of Sarah Wark as the Skip, Kristen Pilote as third, Carley Sandwich as second and Michelle Dunn as lead, with coach Jeff Richard.

As well as a stellar display of professional level curling, attendees will be treated to a Patch-style party area and many opportunities for fans to engage with curling sponsors. There will also be a booth dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the sport of curling available for photos.

“We know that the Cranbrook community is really looking forward to this event,” said Chrissy Knight, co-chair for the host committee from the Cranbrook Curling Centre. “We can’t wait to stage this fantastic event and seeing the crowds of people come out to support us. We know everyone will see some excellent curling and have a great time.”

Curl BC has launched an information page for the event at www.curlbc.ca/cranbrook-2020/. The page will be updated with news and information as the event draws closer. Tickets will cost $80 and be available from tickets.cranbrook.ca