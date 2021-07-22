Tickets on sale for Cowichan’s Closson Classic car raffle

Gord Closson and Discovery Honda general manager Greg Van Es show off the 2005 Smart Car that is being raffled off as part of the Gord Closson Fall Classic this year. (Submitted)

The 2021 Gord Closson Fall Classic is just a month away, and tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated car raffle.

This year’s vehicle is a 2005 Smart Car Convertible donated by Discovery Honda, and tickets are $50.

The tournament will run Aug. 20-22 at Glenora’s Waldon Park ballfields. This is the 52nd year of Closson’s commitment to the ballpark.

“He’s 77 and he’s still going really good,” said Joe DiLalla, who runs the tournament along with Closson. “It it wasn’t for him, this wouldn’t be happening.”

The tournament began its second half-century last year, pushing forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with lots of protocols for players to follow.

Details about this tournament haven’t been ironed out yet, but regulations should be more relaxed than they were in 2020.

For raffle tickets, contact Closson at 250-510-2010.

Cowichan Valley Citizen