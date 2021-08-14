Tickets on sale for Cowichan’s Closson Classic car raffle

Gord Closson and Discovery Honda general manager Greg Van Es show off the car that is being raffled off as part of the Gord Closson Fall Classic this year. (Submitted by Joe DiLalla)

Twelve teams in two divisions will contend for bragging rights at the 2021 Gord Closson Fall Classic on Aug. 20-22.

In a change from previous years, the tournament at Glenora’s Waldon Park ballfields will include one division of six fastball teams and one division of six ortho teams.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, Aug. 20 with two 5 p.m. games: Panthers vs. Al-iggers, and Stingers vs. Huge in Japan, followed at 6:30 p.m. by Trailer Park Boys vs. Chiefs, and Rangers vs. Mits.

Games resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 with Mits vs. Mark James Excavating, and Al-iggers vs. Stingers. Games will follow at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Playoffs will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20. Games start at 8 a.m., and the final will start at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available for the tournament’s always-popular car raffle. This year’s vehicle is a 2005 Smart Car Convertible donated by Discovery Honda, and tickets are $50. To purchase tickets, contact Closson at 250-510-2010.

The proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the Clements Centre’s Sundrops Centre and the families of Avery Oye and Mark Olson.

The Sundrops Centre supports children 0-5 with a variety of services to aid in their development. Oye was an 11-year-old minor baseball player who died in a car accident in Mill Bay in July.

Olson died suddenly in March 2020 at the age of 39, leaving behind a wife and two young sons. His family received the proceeds of last year’s tournament, but it was limited because of a small turnout.

The Malahat Lions Club will be serving dinner Friday night and breakfast Saturday and Sunday mornings, and the beer garden will be open Friday from 6-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen