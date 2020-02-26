Tickets for 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Kelowna on sale Friday

The Brier is the world's most famous national curling championship

For more information on the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Kelowna visit curling.ca/volunteer.

Get ready for big sweeps and ‘hurry hards’, ticket packages for the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Kelowna go on sale Friday, Feb. 25.

There was a ton of excitement in the Okanagan when it was announced that Kelowna will play host to the Brier for the first time in more than 50 years. That excitement is about to double on Friday when the tickets drop at 10 a.m.

As an added bonus, the first 500 full-event ticket package customers will receive a valuable package from Curling Canada’s official merchandise partner, Kenora Designs.

Here’s a look at what will be available on Friday:

Regular Full Event Package ($499)

Premium Full Event Package ($539); A limited number of club seats (featuring cushioned seat bottoms and drink holders) and premium home end seats are available.

Opening Weekend Package ($119): A single ticket to the first five draws.

All ticket packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees, and will be available online at curling.ca/tickets, in person at the Prospera Place box office and by phone at (250) 762 5050.

