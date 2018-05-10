Ticket sales low for women’s rugby sevens in Langford

Hannah Darling drives past a New Zealand defender during last year’s final match of the World Rugby HSBC Women’s Sevens Series in Langford. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

Officials are hoping ticket sales will pick up before this weekend’s HSBC Women’s Rugby Sevens Series event in Langford with lots of tickets still for sale.

Last year, the Canadian women took silver in front of a crowd of thousands at Westhills Stadium. Langford is the fourth stop on the five-tournament series before the final event in Paris next month.

In a statement Allen Vansen, CEO of Rugby Canada, said “our players will be looking forward to playing in front of an enthusiastic and supportive home town crowd in order to try and improve one more place over last year’s silver medal performance in Langford.”

Ghislaine Landry, captain of the women’s sevens, added “we are truly excited to once again return to Westhills Stadium and the Canadian Rugby Centre of Excellence for the fourth annual HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens.”

The tournament kicks off Saturday morning and Canada takes on Australia just before noon.

READ MORE: Local favourites in the lineup for women’s sevens at Westhills

But there will be more than just rugby, according to Jamie Levchuk, Canada Sevens managing director. “For those who have never experienced sevens before, I encourage you to come out this weekend to see the non-stop action of 37 short, fast games, combined with a fun festival atmosphere with food trucks, music, games and activities,” he said. “This is your chance to see the best women’s sevens players in the world right here in Langford.”

Levchuk added “the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens is always one of the most anticipated events on the Victoria and Langford sporting calendar, and the highest attended ‘stand alone’ event on the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series …we’d like to ensure a packed house at Westhills Stadium to cheer on Canada’s women’s sevens team and take in the action of the top 12 women’s rugby teams in the world.”

General admission tickets are $30 per person with a reduced $25 price for groups of 10 or two-day tournament passes for $49, with a reduced price of $42 for groups of 10 or more.

General admission tickets allow fans to sit anywhere in section L as well as the in-goal bleachers.

There is also reserved daily, weekend and premium seating. For more information or to purchase tickets go canadasevens.com/womens/tickets/ or call the box office at 1-855-842-7575 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com