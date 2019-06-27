Heavy rains on Thursday afternoon forced GFI organizers to cancel two evening games.(Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Thursday night GFI games postponed to Friday, Saturday after to rain delays

The remaining games on Friday and Saturday will be cut to seven innings

  • Jun. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Thursday evening games of the 2019 Grand Forks International have been rescheduled to run on Friday and Saturday, after a day interrupted by rain delays and punctuated by a lightning strike that knocked out the flood lights at James Donaldson Park Thursday evening at approximately 6:15 p.m. made the field too soggy to play on.

The tournament’s schedule has been updated on the GFI website, indicating that the cancelled Alaska-Everett game will start at 8 a.m. Friday, and Thursday’s cancelled game between Reno and Cuba will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

