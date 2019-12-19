Thunderbirds clinch third spot

Team of mostly Langley players prepares for Pat Quinn Classic

Major Bantam Thunderbirds are in sole possession of third place heading into the Christmas break in their eight-team AAA division after a win and a loss on the road against the North Prince George Cougars.

The team skated to a 3-1 win in the Saturday night (Dec. 14) match with Chilliwack’s Dayton Abbot and Evan Dyer and Langley’s Nathan Produnak scoring.

Langley’s Jonathan Mao was the winning Goaltender.

On Sunday morning (Dec. 14), it was all Prince George as the Cougars downed the Tbirds 6-0.

Head Coach Nathan Martz said they made a great team effort Saturday, but “unfortunately never woke up for the early game Sunday morning.”

“Overall, I am happy heading into the Christmas break and excited for our big tournament in Burnaby,” Martz added.

He was referring to the the Pat Quinn Classic that will host more than 50 top teams from across North America that starts Saturday, Dec. 28.

Thunderbirds first game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday against the Valley West Giants.

Pat Quinn was a former Vancouver Canucks defenceman who went on to a career as a successful NHL coach and general manager at Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, and Edmonton.

During his first full season with the Flyers, Quinn guided the team to a record 35-game unbeaten streak and a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

He spent 11 seasons with the Canucks as coach, general manager, and president.

Quinn’s family were part owners of the Vancouver Giants WHL team, which plays out of the Langley Advance Centre.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com