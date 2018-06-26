The Kelowna Thunder: Assistant coach Jeremy Hughes, head coach Sid Wozny, Elise Wozny, Mykah Wittenberg, Rory Larsen, Ella Monaghan, Sydney Martin, Kaelyn Courtney, Payton Parke, Morganna Young, Ila Mould, Isabella Hughes, trainer Eric Larsen and assistant coach Colby Lane.-Image: Contributed

Thunder strikes gold at zone finals

Kelowna girls fastball teams wins division at regional tourney in Penticton

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Kelowna Thunder came home with some golden hardware from the U12C zone girls fastball championship in Penticton.

After a tough round robin, the Thunder stormed back to win all three of their playoff games on Sunday to take top spot in the silver division of the regional tournament.

Kelowna earned consecutive playoff wins over the Kelowna Greyhounds, Kamloops Vipers and the Westside Outlaws.

This was the second championship win this year for the Thunder who took gold at the Vernon Summer Classic in May.

