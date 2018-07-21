Kurtis Smith and the rest of the Cowichan Valley Thunder will take on Westshore in the Island final series beginning on Monday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Thunder start junior B lacrosse final on Monday

Cowichan takes on Westshore at Kerry Park Arena

The Vancouver Island junior B Tier 2 box lacrosse final between the Cowichan Valley Thunder and Westshore Bears will get underway on Monday.

The Thunder and Bears will square off at Kerry Park Arena at 8 p.m. on Monday, with the second game taking place at Langford’s Q Centre next Thursday, also at 8 p.m.

If a third game is necssary, it will be played on Sunday, July 28.

The Island final series was originally planned to be a best-of-five, but with both teams already guaranteed a berth in provincials, they agreed to make it a best-of-three.

Cowichan finished the regular season in first place in the league with 13 wins, one loss and two ties, then defeated Campbell River 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Westshore placed third with a 7-4-5 record, and knocked off Saanich in the first round.

