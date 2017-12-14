Thunder Cats trounce Ghostriders to open weekend play

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats bounced back from a loss to league-leading Kimberley last Tuesday with a 7-2 home ice win against the Fernie Ghostriders on Friday night.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats bounced back from a loss to league-leading Kimberley last Tuesday with a 7-2 home ice win against the Fernie Ghostriders on Friday night.

Once again, the team was led by the Liam Plunket – Ronnie Wilkie – Justen James line, which combined for 9 points. Wilkie and Plunkett jumped into a first place tie in KIJHL scoring as a result on another strong effort.

Jordon Kromm opened the scoring for Fernie with a power play goal less than four minutes into the game, but Carson Small (Kason Furukawa and Jack McArdle), Liam Rycroft (Braden Jellis and Bryce Sturm) and Darby Berg (Wilkie and McArdle) responded, and Creston had a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Wilkie opened the second period scoring with the man advantage, with assists going to McArdle and Plunkett. Kromm scored again for Fernie before Wilkie (Plunkett and James) restored Creston’s 3-goal lead.

Berg’s second goal, from Dylan Rantucci and Sturm, and Wilkie’s third goal, from James and Plunkett, finished off the scoring for the night.

Wilkie was named the Home Star for his 4-point night. Creston welcomed back goalie Levi Mitchell, who earned the win after sitting out a 3-game suspension.

The Thunder Cats play tonight in Kimberley.

Previous story
Going 150 for Canada 150
Next story
Oak Bay High helps fill a dream with 10th Gary Taylor Classic

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read