Thunder Cats edge Ghostriders 9-6

It's not often that a team gives up 6 goals and comes away with a win, but the Creston Valley Thunder Cats scored 9 of their own in against the Fernie Ghostriders on December 22.

The game was close for most of the evening, as evidenced by the 2 empty netters that the Thunder Cats scored in the final minute.

Two goals by Ryan Partaker sandwiched around Liam Plunkett’s unassisted effort gave Fernie the lead after 20 minutes in a game played in Sparwood, with Fernie’s Memorial Arena still closed.

Jace Woodley put the Ghostriders up 3-1 midway through the second period, but Creston stormed back with four goals before the period came to an end. Justen James (Ronnie Wilkie and Callum McGhee), Jack McArdle (Dawson McGuire and Austin Canete), Tyler Witzke (McGhee and Conor Monaghan) and Justen James (Liam Rycroft) provided the balanced scoring attack.

James put Creston up 6-3 with 1:21 gone in the third period, but Fernie drew closer with goals from Mitch Titus and Ethan Jang. Plunkett (Wilkie and Sturm) restored the 2-goal lead with 2:19 remaining in regulation, but Jang scored at the 1:16 mark to tighten things up again. Aiden Wong (Monaghan) and Canete (Monaghan) scored the empty netters.

Creston outshot Fernie 48-35 in the wide open affair and Monaghan’s 3-point night earned him the Away Star.

The Thunder Cats play their final game of 2017 on Sunday, December 31 when they host the Ghostriders for a New Year’s Eve match.

The high scoring Thunder Cats couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Tanner Douglas in a 3-0 loss to the Castlegar Rebels on December 20.

The chippy game at times looked like a parade to the penalty box, but even the T-Cats’ power play was not of help.

Edward Lindsay gave the home team a 1-0 lead after the first period with a goal that would stand up as the game winner. Vince Bitonti scored with the man advantage in the second period and Reid Wilson scored the game’s final goal in the last period.