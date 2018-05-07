Three Tier 1 teams unbeaten

The Renegades ran their Tier 1 record to 4-0 by crushing the Sofa Kings 17-2 and demolishing the Avengers 22-6 in weekend Comox Valley slopitch action. Havoc also remained unbeaten as they won 20-9 over the Malfunctions and nipped the Sofa Kings 3-1 in the lowest scoring game of the year. The Brewers also stayed undefeated winning 16-4 over the Avengers. Sauced won their first game of the season 19-7 against the Malfunctions.

The Renegades ran their Tier 1 record to 4-0 by crushing the Sofa Kings 17-2 and demolishing the Avengers 22-6 in weekend Comox Valley slopitch action. Havoc also remained unbeaten as they won 20-9 over the Malfunctions and nipped the Sofa Kings 3-1 in the lowest scoring game of the year. The Brewers also stayed undefeated winning 16-4 over the Avengers. Sauced won their first game of the season 19-7 against the Malfunctions.

The Benchwarmers split a pair nipping the Power House Auto Wrecks 12-11 but fell 16-12 to Sweet Spot to stay in first place in Tier 2 play. The Wrecks rebounded from their defeat by destroying Metro Liquor Batterz 24-4. Average Joe’s smoked the Bandits 15-2 while the Grind & Batterz played to a 9-9 tie. The Bandits were 20-9 winners over the Grind.

The Brew Crew won a pair 17-8 over the Contenders and 12-7 against Randomz to remain in a three-way tie for first in Tier 3. The Contenders won 15-5 over Trash Pandas while Rennie’s Rascals won both games 15-8 over Randomz and 17-11 over Mother Truckers. The game between Trash Pandas and the Tuls was never reported.

Shelter Point Tropics split their games winning 13-6 against the Brew Jays but losing 15-8 to the Giants. The Giants and Fluid Ballers played to a 9-9 tie, leaving both teams unbeaten. Pitch Slapped were 17-9 winners against the White Spot Legends but were beaten 12-9 by the Brew Jays. In a battle of winless teams Coco Locos edged White Spot 15-14.