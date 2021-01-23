Three Rossland sports groups receive provincial funding

28 sports groups across the Kootenay will be receiving money from the Local Sport Relief Fund

Three Rossland youth sports organizations are getting some financial help thanks to the province’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.

The West Kootenay Timberwolves, Rossland Figure Skating Club and Red Mountain Racers are among 28 Kootenay sports organizations receiving the funding meant to help offset costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many sports organizations have faced financial hardships due to cancelled games and in some cases, entire seasons being cancelled. COVID-19 restrictions have also curtailed many of the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“The West Kootenay Timberwolves are grateful for the financial support provided by viaSport BC and the Province of British Columbia,” said Taya Whitehead, sponsorship and special events director for the Timberwolves, who received $1535.

“The grant from the Local Sport Relief Fund will offset costs incurred to prepare for the 2020 season that was cancelled. The financial support allows us to focus on getting our team ready for the 2021 lacrosse season. We look forward to getting back to play when safe to do so.”

“Coaches, volunteers and board members have worked around the clock to ensure people can keep active and gain the physical and mental benefits of sport during the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We heard their challenges to meet financial pressures with current health orders in place and are proud to provide this additional support so our communities can continue to offer sport in a safe way.”

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, said, “Our government recognizes the important role local sport organizations play in their communities, including across the Kootenays. Many local sport organizations are experiencing severe monetary setbacks due to the pandemic. This funding will be instrumental in helping organizations regain financial footing so they can continue to offer opportunities for physical activity, fun and teamwork for everyone.”

The funds can be used to help with administration and operational costs such as insurance, rent, storage costs, COVID-19 related supplies and equipment essential to providing sports programs.

