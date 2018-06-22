Three Nanaimo bowlers are national champions

Maranda Eby, left, and Natalie McCallum of Brechin Lanes and Jordan Singer of Splitsville Entertainment won national championship in five-pin and 10-pin bowling, respectively. NEWS BULLETIN file photos

Nanaimo has the best bowlers in the nation.

Three local girls won Canadian championships in bowling the past two months, as Jordan Singer won two gold medals at the Canadian Tenpin Federation championships in Montreal and Maranda Eby and Natalie McCallum won gold at the Youth Bowling Canada five-pin championships in Regina.

Singer, who also represented B.C. at YBC nationals in Calgary in April, came back with four medals from the CTF championships, held at Laurentian Lanes between May 31 and June 3. In the bantam girls’ singles round-robin, Singer earned seven points in her seven games, averaging 156.

She also teamed with Logan Harvey to win gold for B.C. in bantam doubles and added bronze medals in the bantam girls’ all-events and team all-events categories.

Singer bowls out of Splitsville Entertainment.

Eby and McCallum, along with their coach Wendy Boudot, won gold for B.C. in the junior girls’ doubles category May 5-7. Eby’s high game was 378, McCallum’s was 256 and the duo had a combined average score of 437 for the tournament, 13 pins better than Saskatchewan’s average.

Eby and McCallum represented Brechin Lanes.