Three more wins for VIU baseball team

The VIU Mariners extended their season-opening win streak to seven before falling.

Vancouver Island University’s baseball club won three out of four at Serauxmen Stadium this past weekend in Canadian College Baseball Conference play, beating the Okanagan Coyotes 5-2 and 3-1 on Saturday and then winning 16-11 in Sunday’s early game before suffering an 11-0 loss to end the series.

In the opener, Liam Ballance hit a home run and had four RBIs and Devin Heck and Brodan Bydeweg had two hits apiece. Austin Gurr earned the win, allowing two hits over six innings, while Andrew MacCuaig earned the save.

In the second game Saturday, Dylan Kirby had three hits and two RBIs. Brock Withrow earned the ‘W’ and MacCuaig picked up another save.

In the barnburner, Phil Whelan hit three doubles and he, Kirby and Lucas Galloway each had three RBIs. Devin Heck was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored and Tanner Hess had two RBIs. Tim Bunnett was the winning pitcher.

GAME ON … The Mariners play four games against the Fraser Valley Cascades this coming weekend, April 7-8. Saturday’s doubleheader is at Serauxmen Stadium, with 12:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. start times, while Sunday’s doubleheader is in the Fraser Valley.