Three Langley-based G-Men signed to NHL

A trio of Vancouver Giants were drafted to the 'big league' on the weekend.

There are big things ahead for at least three Vancouver Giants, following the NHL draft pick this weekend.

A goalie, defenseman, and forward are going to the ‘big leagues,’ confirmed Giants GM Barclay Parneta.

2018 VANCOUVER GIANTS NHL DRAFT RECAP: Round 4 (122) – Milos Roman (@NHLFlames)

Round 6 (158) – David Tendeck (@ArizonaCoyotes)

Round 6 (161) – Alex Kannok Leipert (@Capitals) What a day for the Vancouver Giants and for these 3 terrific representatives of our organization. pic.twitter.com/DPG6GXdu95 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 23, 2018

Netminder David Tendeck, 18, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round.

In 48 regular season appearances, the North Vancouver boy posted a record of 25-16-3-2 with a .912 save percentage, a 3.02 goals-against-average and three shutouts.

“This season David Tendeck established himself as one of the best goaltenders in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and we are very happy to see him selected today by the Arizona Coyotes,” Parneta said.

He was the second WHL goaltender to be drafted this weekend and the first Giants goaltender drafted since Tyson Sexsmith in 2007.

“Dave’s great attitude, competitiveness, and work ethic have played a huge part in getting him to this point, and we feel that the best is still yet to come for him. We’re very happy for David and his family and we feel that he’s a great fit for the Arizona Coyotes.”

David Tendeck is the second goalie we've added to Our Pack today. pic.twitter.com/PuWysCSeTT — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 23, 2018

Milos Roman, of Slovakia, was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round.

“Milos has worked extremely hard to get to this point and to see him drafted today by the Calgary Flames is a testament to his hard work, resilience and his exceptional character and leadership,” Parneta said Saturday.

Originally selected by the Giants sixth overall in the 2017 CHL import draft, Roman finished his rookie campaign with 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in 39 games.

He added three goals and three assists for six points in seven playoff games.

He was named to the 2018 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, but was unable to compete due to injury.

Internationally Roman has represented Slovakia in each of the previous two world junior tournaments.

In nine career world junior games he’s registered three goals and an assist. He’s also suited up for Slovakia in two world under-18 tournaments, two Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournaments, and the World Under-17’s.

“We are thrilled that Milos and his family get to celebrate this achievement together and we are very proud of him for all that he’s accomplished up to this point in his career. The Calgary Flames are very fortunate to have a player like Milos now a part of their organization,” Parneta added.

Roman is the fourth Vancouver Giant to ever be selected by the Calgary Flames.

Also this weekend, the Saskatchewan-born Alex Kannok Leipert was selected to join the 2018 Stanley Cup champions – the Washington Capitals – in the sixth round.

With the 161st Pick, the Washington Capitals select defenseman Alex Kannok-Leipert! #ALLCAPS #CapsDraft — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 23, 2018

Originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the fourth round (79th overall) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Kannok Leipert completed his first full WHL campaign in 2017-18. The blueliner posted five goals and 16 assists for 21 points through 60 regular season games and appeared in six of the Giants seven playoff games against Victoria. Through 68 career WHL games, Kannok Leipert has compiled six goals and 18 assists for 24 points.

“Alex Kannok Leipert can do it all. Last season he logged big minutes as a rookie and thrived in a lot of different situations and it’s great that the Washington Capitals took notice and selected him to their organization,” said Parneta.

Kannok Leipert is a graduate of the Regina Pat Canadians (SMHL) Midget AAA program and in 2016-17 he captained his team to a league championship and a berth in the 2017 Telus Cup. That same season he was named the SMHL’s top defenceman.

“He’s the type of kid who strives to get better every day and getting drafted by the Washington Capitals will only further help his confidence and his development. He’s got a remarkably bright future and we’re thrilled for Alex and his family,” Parneta added.

Kannok Leipert is the second Vancouver Giant to ever be selected by the Washington Capitals and the first Giants defenceman to be drafted since Mason Geertsen (Colorado Avalanche) in 2013.

The good news for these young men mean some significant changes for the G-Men heading into their next season.

It’s been confirmed they’ll launch their 18th WHL season with a home opener on Friday, Sept. 21 against the Everett Silvertips.

“Our 2018-19 home opener can’t get here soon enough,” said Giants senior vice-president Dale Saip.

“Both on and off the ice we’re looking to build off the strong momentum that we gained from last season. We have huge plans for the upcoming season and it all starts on Sept. 21st against our closest rivals from the south.”

To view the Giants 2018 pre-season schedule, click here.

Vancouver Giants season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available by calling 604.4.GIANTS (604.444.2687) or clicking here.