Three lady members at Crown Isle fired a hole in one in August at the Courtenay golf course.

From left: Marsha Mackinnon, May Mitchell and Marilyn McCusker each had a hole in one in August at Crown Isle.

May Mitchell found the hole in a single stroke on number 7 on Aug. 1, Marsha Mackinnon nailed her ace on number 12 on Aug. 15 and Marilyn McCusker also holed out on number 12 on Aug. 20.