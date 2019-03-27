U16 team with Team BC trophy won at provincials in Prince George. Photo: Amanda Turner

Three Kelowna-based ringette teams en route to Western Canada championships

The Western Canadian Ringette Championships start Wednesday

  • Mar. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Three Team BC ringette squads that practice and play in Kelowna are starting their run at the 2019 Western Canadian Ringette Championships.

After advancing at the provincial championships, the U14 AA, U16 A and U19 A teams will compete in their respective divisions against the top teams in western Canada in a three day tournament in Saint Albert, Alberta.

READ MORE: New ringette school amplifying the sport in the Okanagan

Check for updates on the Kelowna teams at 2019wcrc.com.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Game 7: Smoke Eaters succumb to Vipers
Next story
VIDEO: Giants slip past T-Birds in Game 3 of playoffs

Just Posted

Most Read