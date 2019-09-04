Three horseshoe pitchers earn top B.C. honours

Three Sooke athletes won provincial titles at the recent B.C. horseshoes championships.

Shelley Evans won first in the Women D class, while Barry Devocht took top honours in Elders B, and Ron Dumont in Elders C. All three pitchers are from the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association.

The club sent 12 athletes to the competition, held in Victoria.

Other Sooke winners included: Erick Wickheim, third, Men B; Chantal Wilson, second, Women B; Gail Bishop, second, Women E; Tom Dezeng, second and Chris Vanier, third, Elder E.

The horseshoe association’s season ends soon and will resume in February.

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association launched in 2015. The season runs from April to October and features league games as well as tournaments.

For more information on the association, please go online to www.sookehorseshoes.weebly.com, Facebook or email sookehorseshoes@shaw.ca.

