Three golf pros at Shuswap’s Talking Rock make provincial top 100

Golf pros at Talking Rock Golf Course near Chase cleaned up in recent awards given out by the Professional Golf Association of BC.

Nathan Grieve, the head pro at Talking Rock, was awarded with the 2020 PGABC professional development program order of merit award. Consideration for the award is based on participation in continuing education, competitions, various forms of volunteerism and other aspects.

Grieve earned the maximum number of points available through extracurricular education and was one of just four members to achieve 26 points via the tournament-play category, which was the most recorded by any professional in 2020. The tournament-play tally included credit for his participation in the RBC PGA Scramble of Canada, for which Grieve’s team was crowned national champions this year.

“It is a great honour to lead the professional development program for 2020,” said Grieve. “There is no better investment than the investment in yourself, and the PDP initiative is a great way to remain committed to that philosophy.”

Finishing only one point shy of Grieve’s total of 99 for runner-up in the contest was Adam Blair, an executive professional at Talking Rock.

Jeff Liddle, another pro at Talking Rock, also made the top 100 in the running for the order of merit award. Dave Munn, a pro at the Shuswap National golf course in Salmon Arm also made the top 100.

