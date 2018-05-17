Three Chilliwack Centre of Excellence paddlers qualify for Junior World Championships

Chilliwack Centre of Excellence paddler Finley Capstick in action at the Canadian national team trials in Valleyfield, Quebec. CANOE KAYAK CANADA PHOTO

Five members of the Chilliwack Centre of Excellence traveled to Valleyfield, Quebec for National Canoe Slalom Team Trials, hosted by Canoe Kayak Canada May 12-13.

Austin Atkins, Finley Capstick, Jakob Kryworuchko, Isabel Taylor and Finn Wakeling made the trip.

Atkins, Capstick and Kryworuchko all qualified to represent Canada this summer on the international stage — Atkins and Capstick in the K1 men’s single kayak event and Kryworuchko in the C1 men’s single canoe event. Wakeling paddled faster than some of the C1 competitors, but he is still a CADET and too young to qualify for the team.

The three qualifiers will journey to Ivrea, Italy July 17-22 for the 2018 International Canoe Federation Junior/U-23 Slalom World Championships and all five will be in Kananaskis, Alberta Aug. 1-5 for Canadian National Championships.