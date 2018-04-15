Three B.C. artistic titles for OGC athletes

Kamryn Greenhalgh, Kate Levinsen and Elliot Bone won their respective titles at the provincials.

Kamryn Greenhalgh (left) and Kate Levinsen both won provincial titles at the B.C. Gymnastics Championships in PoCo. -Image: OGC

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre‘s artistic athletes made their share of trips to the podium at the B.C. Gymnastics Championships in Port Coquitlam.

More than 1,000 athletes from across the province competed to vie for the crown as B.C. Champion in their respective age categories and levels.

Here are the results for OGC competitors:

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Kate Levinsen and Kamryn Greenhalgh both walked away as Provincial Champion in the Level 6 and Level 10 categories, respectively.

Greenhalgh earned a spot on Team BC and will be competing at Canadian Championships in Waterloo, ON in May. Her coach, Heather Ivanitz, will be the team coach travelling with Team BC.

Levinsen won the Level 6, 2005 age category after earning second place on vault and bars and third place on beam and floor.

Veronika Yacovelli is the provincial champion on three events for her performances on the bars, beam and floor, which led to a third overall.

Piper Campo finished second overall in the 2007 age group where she finished as the floor exercise provincial champion and also earned a silver on beam.

Iulia Tarasenco is the provincial floor exercise champion in the Level 7, 2007 age category. Tarasenco finished 6th overall tied with her teammate Sydney Ortynski. Ortynski’s top finish was a 5th place on the balance beam.

In the Level 5, 2004-2006 age category, Taylor Morrison finished 8th overall with a 5th place on vault. Raedyn Furneaux finished with an 8th place on the floor exercise.

Haylee VanSteinburg earned third overall in the 2007 age category after finishing in second place on vault and first on beam. Shiphra Penner finished in 4th place on bars and floor exercise for a 7th overall finish. Alexandra Kennedy finished 5th on vault, while Eva Solano finished 8th on vault.

Izabelle Coetzee finished second on vault and 6th overall in the 2008 age category. Tara Dunn earned 4th place on bars and beam for a 7th overall. Junelle Sabang’s top placing was 6th place on balance beam.

Taylor Bowden competed in the Level 8 category where she finished 10th place on vault.

Amanda Jaggard finished with 4th place on bars and balance beam in the Level 9 2005-2006 age category, while Kyleigh Crawford finished with a 5th place on bars. Samantha Pelletier finished 11th place on balance beam.

Kamryn Greenhalgh finished as All Around Provincial Champion in the Level 10, 2003-2005 age category. Greenhalgh earned a silver medal on floor and a bronze on the balance beam. Gabriela Beselt finished with a bronze medal on the uneven bars for a 7th overall finish.

Vanessa Bulcock competed in the Level 10, 2000-2002 age category where she finished with a 5th place on the vault.

Olive Fenske competed in the Aspire 1 category where she earned 7th on vault.

In the Aspire 2 category, Miah Denis finished with a bronze medal on the uneven bars and a 5th overall. Natalia Simeunovic earned 5th on vault and uneven bars.

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Elliot Bone earned a gold medal as provincial champion on the rings in the Level 3 competition. This category consisted of nearly 30 young men vying for the top spot. Rylen Thompson finished with a silver medal on vault and 8th overall in the Level 3 competition. Brent Rambold finished with a 4th place on pommel horse and 6th place on rings. Nate Banner earned an 8th place on the floor. Artiom Potapciuc’s top finish was 13th on rings and Tristan Edwards top finish was 16th on vault.

In the Level 4 competition, Willis Plant finished with a 4th place on floor and 8th on pommel horse, vault and overall.

In the Level 1 category, Preston Popoff finished with gold on floor, vault, parallel bars and earned silver on pommel horse, rings, high bar and all around.

Chase Houston finished with silver on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, bronze on high bar and silver all around

Peyton Henry earned gold on pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar, silver on floor and gold all around.