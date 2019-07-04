Three Abbotsford teams win at rugby championships

Fraser Valley East U14 girls, U16 girls and U18 boys take home top prize at UBC

The Fraser Valley East U14 girls rugby team celebrates a division win at the Provincial Rugby Championships at UBC on Monday. (Daniel Usher photo)

A group of Abbotsford female rugby talents impressed at the 2019 Provincial Regional Championships last weekend.

The Fraser Valley East Gold U14 girls rugby team won all four games at the two-day event hosted at UBC, en route to a division championship.

After a skills camp involving all teams present at the tournament on Saturday, Fraser Valley East Gold dominated its games on Sunday, picking up a 29-0 win over Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance and then destroying the North Vancouver Island Tsunami 2 team 74-0.

The wins continued on Monday, with a 47-22 beating of Vancouver Island Tide 1 and that win moved the team to the event final. Fraser Valley took down Vancouver Island Tsunami 2 again in the final by a score of 27-22.

The team which was coached by Miss McFee, consisted of Abbotsford players Trinity Bodenchuk, Lana Dueck, Samantha Fisker, Sherylyn Gaelas, Macie Kitt, Deja Peary, Katelyn Preston, Tatiana Rowe, Emily Stosek, Chiara Sweeting and Gabby Waddell.

Abbotsford also had representation from the Fraser Valley East Green team, which finished eighth overall in the U14 girls division.

Fraser Valley East also saw a division title win in the U16 girls group. Fraser Valley East opened with a 47-0 win over the Vancouver Wave and also beat TORA 31-7. They continued on day two with a 32-12 victory over the Vancouver Island Tide, and won the division with a 24-0 win over TORA.

The Fraser Valley East U18 boys took home top spot with another impressive performance at UBC. The boys beat Vancouver Island Tide 14-7 and then defeated the Vancouver Wave 26-14. They clinched the title win with a 21-0 win over TORA on Monday.

Fraser Valley East also saw a third place finish by the U16 boys and a fourth place showing for the U18 girls.

For more information on the event, visit bcrugby.com.