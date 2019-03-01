Thom bound for Abu Dhabi

Erin Thom and her coach/caddy Misty Pagliaro will be leaving Cranbrook as they head to Abu Dhabi to attend the 2019 Speical Olympics World Summer Games.

The games will start with opening ceremonies on March 14 and will close on March 21.

After five appearances at World Winter Games in alpine skiing, Thom will be competing in golf, along with eight other athletes from Canada.

As for Pagliaro, this is a first for her as part of the coaching contingent attending the summer games.

Pagliaro is involved with the Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics as head coach of golf/alpine skiing and curling. She is respected throughout the province and Canada for the dedication she has shown to the sport and the athletes.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games will take place in the host city of Abu Dhabi, and is a multi-sport event for people with intellectual disabilities.

There will be more than 7,000 athletes from 170 countries competing in 24 summer sports. This will be the first Special Olympics World Games in the Middle East/North Africa region.

From Canada alone, there will be 109 athletes competing in nine sports.

Results from the games are available on the Special Olympics Canada website.