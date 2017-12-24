This holiday season, get your kids off the couch and get them on the slopes

Winter is here.

Do you know what you are going to do to keep your kids active this season and away from video games and television?

Why not put skiing and snowboarding on your list of outdoor activities for you and your family to participate in?

The Canadian Ski Council (CSC) has a great way to help – a Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass.

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is an unbeatable offer, providing nine- and 10-year-old children with three lift passes at each of the 156 ski areas, nationwide for $29.95.

That’s over 470 lift passes.

Winter is a tough time of the year to keep our children active.

There’s a lot less sunshine, the days are shorter, the temperature begins to drop and we are already getting our first snowfall of the season.

To curb the chances of our kids spending the whole winter complaining about being bored or glued to their electronics, we get them involved in skiing or snowboarding.

Getting outside with friends and family will keep them from feeling the winter blues, get them outside and enjoying some of the best ski areas in the world.

If you apply for your child’s SnowPass while they are in Grade 4, the pass is good for two years. This provides your child with ample opportunity to try skiing and snowboarding and gain the experience to try many different ski areas.

Getting your SnowPass has never been easier. All you have to do is visit vwww.snowpass.ca (or www.passeportdesneiges.ca for French speaking applicants), where you’ll be able to upload your child’s picture, proof of age, and pay the $29.95 administration fee and your SnowPass ePass will be e-mailed to you.

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program and is valid at 156 ski areas across Canada, including 31 in British Columbia, 24 in Alberta, one in Saskatchewan, three in Manitoba, 30 in Ontario, 58 in Quebec, eight in Atlantic Canada and one in the Yukon.

To see if your favourite ski area is participating, check https://www.skicanada.org/grade-4-5-snowpass/where-to-use-it/