Thirty-one players compete in first Billy Barker Days Pickleball Tournament in Quesnel

Players came from as far as Terrace, Prince George and Williams Lake to play

Mixed doubles teams took to the West Fraser Timber Park courts Sunday morning for the first annual Billy Barker Days Pickleball Tournament. Thirty-one players from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George and Terrace registered for the tournament, which was co-sponsored by the Quesnel Pickleball Club and Manta Pickleball. Ronan O’Doherty photo

The first annual Billy Barker Days Pickleball Tournament is being hailed as a success, after 31 players from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George and Terrace took part in the two-day event.

“Manta Pickleball out of Kamloops co-sponsored the tournament with the Quesnel Pickleball Club and tended to the registration and setting up of the round robin plays,” Sharon MacDonald of the Quesnel Pickleball Club said in an email. “We are very grateful for their knowledge and help.”

Women’s doubles play took place on Saturday, with Sharon MacDonald of Quesnel finishing on top with a score of 90 out of 90. Minette Fawcett of Williams Lake was second with a 78, followed by Suyi Sibbald of Terrace with a 77, and Jenny MacDonald of Quesnel with a 72.

One game of Playdowns to 15 netted first place to Jenny MacDonald and Minette Fawcett. Second place went to Suyi Sibbald and Sharon MacDonald.

In the Men’s Doubles play, Juerg Feldman of Quesnel was tops with 85 of 90 points, followed by Cyril Tobin of Quesnel with 82 of 90 points, Frank Kika of Williams Lake with 82 of 90 points, and Bill Fawcett of Williams Lake and Rick Prosk of Quesnel with 76 of 90 points.

Playdowns were the best two out of three to 11 points, Juerg Feldman and Frank Kika playing against Cyril Tobin and Rick Prosk. First place went to Juerg Feldman and Frank Kika with very close scores of 12-10 and 11-9. Second place went to Rick Prosk and Cyril Tobin.

On Sunday, players competed in mixed doubles. There were 16 women signed up to only 10 men, so there were some games that saw women play against women, according to MacDonald.

Once all the points were tallied, Denise Wellband and Roger Kaleta of Quesnel faced Frank Kika and Brenda Bourdon of Williams Lake in a playdown game to 15 points, with Wellband and Kaleta winning first place with a score of 15-7.

Also in playdowns for third and fourth place were Sherry Jasper and Juerg Feldman of Quesnel, playing against Rick Prosk of Quesnel and Barb Kika of Williams Lake. With a very close score of 13-13, Jasper and Feldman won third place ahead of Prosk and Kika.

MacDonald says they hope to make this an annual event, and she encourages players to stay tuned for information about the second annual Billy Barker Days Pickleball Tournament next year.

“We are very pleased with the turnout, the weather and the positive attitude and skill level,” she said.