Third squash championship title in a row for Jack Webber of Chilliwack

A total of 45 Chilliwack squash players competed in the week-long tournament at Cheam Leisure Centre

Colten Russell (yellow shirt) plays against Jack Webber during the semi-finals of the 2020 Chilliwack Squash Championship tournament at Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Squash player Jack Webber was once again the champion during the annual Chilliwack Squash Championship tournament at Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday.

It was Webber’s third straight title win.

The local club held its week-long tournament March 2 to 7 where players of all levels competed. With 50 people watching, there were actually more spectators than athletes at the tournament. A total of 45 squash players competed.

The event started Monday and concluded Saturday with the championship game where Webber battled Atlee James. Webber defended his title and won 3-0.

READ MORE: Jack Webber defends title at Chilliwack Squash Championships

READ MORE: Win for Jack Webber in Chilliwack squash finals

One squash match is made up of three to five games. It is played best of five games and a player needs to score 11 points to win a game. Games last about five minutes each, with a 90-second break in between for a total match time of about 30 minutes. The final score is determined by number of games won in a match.

Here are the other division results from the 2020 Chilliwack Squash Championship:

Men’s B – Steve Harms beat Mark Evans 3-1

Men’s C – Mel Kaario beat Dwayne Farlin 3-0

Men’s D – Adam Forcier beat Dave Jelinski 3-0

Men’s E – Abner Chinchilla beat Ken Goudswaard 3-1

Women’s – Rae Bates beat Abigail Bates 3-0

There are nearly 500 people in Chilliwack who play squash, said Shawn Zwierzchowski of Chilliwack Squash. The club itself has 78 members, while another 100 people who are not members play regularly and 300 play irregularly.

The club has been around for more than 30 years. For more, check them out on Facebook.

RELATED: Jessica Evans recognized as leader in women’s squash

RELATED: Squash spectacle as top international players visit Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress