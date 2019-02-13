Third-period lead disappears as Caps lose to Grizzlies

Up 4-2, Cowichan ends up falling 6-4

A two-goal lead in the third period disappeared as the Cowichan Valley Capitals lost 6-4 to the Victoria Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Caps were up 4-2 after 40 minutes, but the Grlzzlies tied the score inside the first five minutes and 15 seconds of the third period, went ahead around the midway mark, then added one more into an empty net.

Jordan Robert scored twice for Cowichan in the first period, and Brady Lynn and Olivier Gauthier had second-period markers. Goalie Pierce Diamond made 30 saves on 35 shots.

The Caps’ next game is a crucial matchup with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Port Alberni on Friday. The Caps and Bulldogs are battling for fourth place in the Island Division and the right to stay on the Island for the first round of the playoffs. Alberni leads Cowichan by a single point and has one game in hand.

Also this coming weekend, the Caps host the Coquitlam Express on Sunday at 2 p.m.

