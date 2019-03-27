Third Annual Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Golf Tournament slated for May 4

"The tournament is popular due to who Jordan was - not only to the golf course, but to the community."

Family, friends and golfers from the community will converge at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club this May for the Third Annual Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Charity Golf Tournament.

Cherished by many who knew him for his love of the sport of golf, infectious smile and fun-loving spirit, JSMCGT organizer Crystal Wells, who is organizing the tournament alongside her husband, Cody Wells, said this year’s tournament filled up in the record time of three days with 160 players. Those players will gather to pay tribute to Siegmueller on May 4, who died three years ago at age 24 in a tragic accident.

“The tournament is popular due to who Jordan was — not only to the golf course, but to the community,” Wells said. “He was involved in a lot and he had such an infectious personality. He was always smiling and laughing, and making others laugh and I think it’s really a testament to who he was of how it fills up so fast and why we get the support we get each year.”

The tournament will be the first of the season for the WLGTC, and will be a big-hole, four-person scramble format, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. with a check-in time of 9 a.m. for gift bags and breakfast on the day of the tournament.

The night prior, Friday, May 3, there will be a social get-together at the WLGTC clubhouse for appies and games, plus a fundraiser.

“That will be to include people who may have known Jordan who aren’t necessarily golfers so they can be a part of the weekend, too,” Wells said.

“It’s open to the community by donation.”

Money raised from the weekend will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake and District, the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club to help with the driving range upgrades and to two $1,000 Lake City Secondary School athletic bursaries named in Siegmueller’s honour.

“We’ll also be giving a chance for hole-in-one prizes,” Wells said, noting Cariboo GM has sponsored this year’s hole-in-one prize and is giving away a chance to win a Chevrolet Spark.

There will also be two square draw prizes: one for a generator and another for a set of plane tickets to Vancouver courtesy of Pacific Coastal Airlines. Also included will be bucket draws, auction items, a 50/50 draw, fun games throughout the day, prizes and lunch, by donation.

Saturday evening, the WLGTC will host a dinner for players in the tournament, which will include a free, safe ride home from Adventure Charters and Rentals.

“So far from what I’m hearing golfers are really excited about the tournament.”

Anyone interested in being a sponsor for the tournament to help with either donations or prizes, no matter the size, can feel free to contact Wells at 250-302-9613.

“The community has been amazing in supporting this tournament and continuing to support it,” Wells said.

“We’ve got people coming from Victoria, Vancouver, Bella Coola, Grande Prairie — it’s been an incredible response — because people knew Jordan from all over,” she said.

For more information on the tournament visit jsgolf.info, call Wells at 250-302-9613 or e-mail crystalwells87@hotmail.com. There is also a Facebook page titled: Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Big Hole Tournament.

