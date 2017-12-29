FIBAGrant Shephard celebrates Canada’s gold medal win at the U19 world basketball championship in Cairo.

The Year in Sports: World title for Kelowna’s Shephard

Former KSS Owls wins FIBA world U19 championship in Egypt with Team Canada

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

In 2017, Kelowna’s Grant Shephard earned his very own piece of Canadian basketball history.

The former KSS Owl helped Canada win its first ever world basketball title—at any level—in July in Cairo, Egypt.

The 6-foot-11 Shephard chipped in six points and grabbed six rebounds as Canada defeated Italy 79-60 in the FIBA world U19 championship final.

twitter.com

Shephard, who is currently a member of the UBC Thunderbirds’ program, averaged 5.3 points per game during the tournament.

“To win a world championship is an amazing accomplishment,” said UBC head coach Kevin Hanson. “The team made history and we are very proud Grant was a part of it.”

Shephard saved his best play for the championship round, putting up 12 points and five rebounds in both the quarterfinal against France and the semifinal vs the U.S.

In the semifinal against the Americans, Shephard played a key role, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and grabbing a team-high four offensive rebounds.

During his Grade 11 year, in March 2016, Shephard helped lead the Owls to the B.C. 4A boys high school basketball championship, capping off the tournament with MVP honours.

