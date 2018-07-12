The “ultimate” week at summer camp

The Grand Forks Ultimate Club is once again hosting its Ultimate Disc summer camp for kids this week in City Park. This year 43 kids are registered for a week of ultimate disc games, drills and a tournament to end the week, facilitate by members of the disc club. Ultimate is a game played with a frisbee and resembles football, with two teams and end zones; however, Ultimate also uses the non-stop movement and athleticism of soccer, and is self-officiated. The Grand Forks Ultimate Club will be hosting its Settle Down Ultimate tournament this weekend in City Park. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)