The “ultimate” week at summer camp

KATHLEEN SAYLORS
Grand Forks Gazette
The Grand Forks Ultimate club hosted the summer camp.
The Grand Forks Ultimate club hosted the summer camp.
KATHLEEN SAYLORS
Grand Forks Gazette
The Grand Forks Ultimate club hosted the summer camp.
The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games kick off next week and 3072 of B.C.'s best emerging high performance talents have registered and are ready to be part of this celebration of sport and community which runs July 19-22.
West Kootenay Timberwolves capture Rocky Mountain Lacrosse title in a best-of-three final over Elite
After the rain and cloudy weather over the long weekend I never expected to have such a gorgeous afternoon and evening for Ladies Golf on July 3. Forty ladies turned out to golf including daughter Teresa from Ottawa.
Oceanside improves record to move up to fifth place in BCPBL standings
Former Major League Baseball talent hosting clinic at Mill Lake Park
Langley Thunder auctioned special purple jerseys for Tessa Beauchamp Foundation
Keegan Vicklund and Josh Robinson are representing their county in international matches.