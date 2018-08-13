The rise of Mount Doug’s Conor Morgan, reaching basketball’s pro ranks

Conor Morgan won silver with Team Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is now signed to play pro in Spain with Joventut Badalona.

Things are moving quickly for former Mount Douglas student Conor Morgan since starting his pro basketball career a few months ago.

The 6-foot-9 forward won the New Zealand pro championship on Saturday with the Southland Sharks and is now flying to Spain to join the Joventut club in Badalona. Morgan only joined Southland in the spring after earning silver with Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He finished a five year career with the UBC Thunderbirds in 2018.

He now graduates to the Spanish league, regarded the best league next to the NBA.

What do you expect in Spain?

Spain is going to be a great experience, I am working harder that I ever have in my life at basketball as it is my full time job now. The ACB is widely regarded as the best league in the world outside of the NBA. I am coming in trying to learn lots about the European style and better myself to become the best I can be.

