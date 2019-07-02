‘The idea is to get people to explore and discover their back yard,’ says Hope Mountain Centre

Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning is hosting two free hikes for local families, led by the centre’s outdoor educator, Natalie Worrall. The dates are July 6 and July 20. HMCOL file photo

You probably didn’t know it — but you missed the first one. The next two are up to you.

The Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning offered a free, guided hike for families last Saturday and, sadly, there weren’t enough registrations for it to go ahead.

The centre’s outdoor educator, Natalie Worrall said on Tuesday that the low numbers were possibly because of the time of year. “As a mom, I’m feeling the crazy crunch, when all the sports and school activities are ending all at once.”

After parents — and grandparents — have had a few days to settle into a summer schedule, perhaps they can fit in the other two hikes of the series. The next hike is on Saturday, July 6 and the last is on Saturday, July 20.

The program is funded by Fraser Health and is intended for Hope and Fraser Canyon residents, said Worrall, a Chilliwack resident now in her fifth year with Hope Mountain Centre.

“The idea is to get people to explore and discover their back yard,” said Worrall, her enthusiasm bubbling through the phone line. “Maybe break down some barriers for parents and give them new places to try. I have lots of tips and tricks for getting kids outside.”

Growing up at a remote lighthouse on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Worrall had little choice but to be out in nature. Beaches, tidal pools, forests and streams were a giant playground for Worrall and her brother. She says her parents settled on Chilliwack when they moved back to civilization, giving the family a chance to stay close to nature.

Now, Worrall’s work takes her eastward to the Hope area. She’ll soon be taking on a water-testing role in the Skagit River, as well as continuing to help with marketing and programs for the Hope Mountain Centre.

The June hike was planned for Flood Falls, an easy hike that most families can handle. In the rainy season, the falls are thunderous — but in July and August, they’re down to a splashy trickle that families would have a great time playing in.

The July 6 hike has two possible routes, at present. “It might be a river walk, along the Coquihalla River,” said Worrall. “I used to work for Fisheries, so I can include a lot of water facts, as well as talking about the flora and fauna and how to stay safe, with wildlife around you.

READ MORE: Another successful weekend adventure at the Hope Mountain Centre

“It might also be the Othello Tunnels, with the loop trail,” she added. “Wherever it is, we’d be back to our vehicles within a few hours. People would need to bring their own food and water.

“The third hike would be the Thacker Mountain trail,” said Worrall.

“We’ve pitched the series for kids aged five and up,” she said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for 7 to 12-year-olds or even teens.

“As soon as I see my audience, I bring it to their level. I love to have fun — and children love to explore!” she enthused.

“They’re not goal-oriented like parents can be, wanting to ‘reach the summit in two hours.’ They want to turn over rocks and look at slugs and snails,” she said. “It’s so important to our children’s health, to connect them with nature.

“They need someone to inspire that sense of wonder,” emphasized Worrall. Even over the phone, one can tell that she has kept hers fully intact.

To pre-register for the hikes, contact the centre’s Ashley Taylor at 604-869-1274 or atyler@hopemountain.org.

