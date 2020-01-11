The Heat too hot for 100 Mile House Wranglers

Defenceman Aidan Morrison brings the puck up the ice hoping to make a play in an earlier Wranglers’ game this season. (File photo)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers were unable to manage the heat in Chase on Jan. 10, losing 4-2.

Luke Recchi of the Heat got on the board first near the middle of the first period. He was assisted by Jayden Russell and Cam Watson.

The Wranglers managed to end the first period as a draw though, with Jackson Kowblick scoring a power play goal. It was Kowblick’s tenth goal of the season. Cory Loring, who just joined the team after a trade with the Summerland Steam, got an assist on the goal. Harley Bootsma also assisted on the goal.

Forward Kaden Dempsey also scored his tenth goal as a Wrangler, giving his team the lead with just over the eight minutes left in the second period. Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur and Cody Barnes teamed up with the assists.

However, with just two minutes left on the clock, Breckin Erichuk of the Heat managed to sway momentum back to the home team heading into the third period.

The third period remained 2-2 until 53 seconds were left in the game, where Chase’s Colton Nikiforuk managed to get one past Wranglers’ goalie, Jordan Wilde. With the score 3-2 and less than a minute left, the visiting team pulled their goalie for an extra skater. It didn’t work out in the Wranglers’ favour, with Hayden Wiebe scoring an empty netter to end the game at 4-2.

In total, Chase Heat had 33 shots on net, with the Wranglers only getting 25. The Wranglers also converted on one of three power play opportunities, while also shutting down their opponents the three times they were on the penalty kill. Only ten minutes spent in the penalty box from players on the visiting side, while Chase had 20 minutes.

The Wranglers will play Kamloops tonight (Jan. 11) at home. Both teams have 31 points and 15 wins, with only the amount of losses (100 Mile – 16, Chase – 19) and goal difference putting the Wranglers ahead in the standings, at third place. However, a loss to Kamloops would put the southernly neighbour on top.

Opening faceoff is at 7 p.m.

