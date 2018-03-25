The Grizzlies strike back

Revelstoke wins Game 6 on the road to force Game 7 at home

Clark Nelson shoots during Game 2 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in Revelstoke on Sunday, March 18, 2018. With a Game 6 win, the Grizzlies have forced a Game 7 and will play for a spot in the finals at the Forum tonight. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are looking for a win tonight.

The Junior B team, in the midst of their best season in recent years, will be facing off with the Osoyoos Coyotes for Game 7 of their Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final series at the Forum starting at 7 p.m.

Fresh off a Game 6 win in Osoyoos last night, Head Coach Ryan Parent said the team will be ready to fight.

“Obviously we’re looking for a win tonight,” he said. “Nothing less would be acceptable to us.”

The Grizzlies arrived back in Revelstoke late last night following their 4-1 road victory over the Coyotes.

“We know how to travel and play,” said Parent. “Mentally, we’re ready for that.”

RELATED: Grizzlies backed into a corner

The Grizzlies started the game on a strong note, scoring two goals within two minutes. First, assistant captain Ullar Wiatzka got the team on the board with a power play goal at 17:25 with help from linemates Ryan Pereverzoff and Nii Noi Tetteh, then two minutes later, Cody Flann scored an unassisted goal to round out the period.

“We had a strong start,” said Parent. “I thought we played with a lot more energy than the game prior at home.”

That game on Friday night, the Grizzlies lost 2-0 to a spirited Coyotes team.

The Grizzlies continued to put pressure on the home team in the second frame.

With just over half the period to go, it was Pereverzoff’s turn to score with help from Tetteh and Wiatzka.

The Coyotes would get one goal in return with 3:03 to go.

But the Grizzlies locked the game down in the third period, when Clark Nelson scored an unassisted goal with 3:03 to go in the period to make it 4-1.

Both teams will be looking for that Game 7 victory tonight and with it, a berth in the KIJHL finals against the Kimberley Dynamiters, who qualified earlier this week after eliminating the Nelson Leafs in the Kootenay Conference final.

“We want to do our best tonight,” said Parent. “We’ll be ready.”

@marissatiel marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.