The 63rd Annual Ladies Valentines Bonspiel held in Terrace

The three-day event is an annual tradition for all the female curlers to come together and have fun on the rink. (Photo Natalia Balcerzak)

Plaid was all the rage at the 63rd Annual Ladies Valentine’s Bonspiel that took place at the Terrace Curling Club from February 8 to 10.

Every year in February, female teams from Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert come together to the rink dressed to a theme as they play against one another.

“It’s all about bringing all the women in town and the northwestern region together and having a good time,” said Terrace curler Sydney Copeland.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a novice or a bit more competitive – it’s all girls so everyone supports each other.”

Curling since the age of eight, Copeland said curling is a great sport for anyone to try and has even convinced a few of her friends to join her on the ice. This year she gathered enough of them together to make a team to compete in the Valentine’s Bonspiel.

“There’s a place for everybody here – curling is super underrated. It’s competitive if you want it to be, but it can also be a lot of fun,” she said.

A total of 27 teams from the region participated, dressed in different arrays of plaid.

Taking the winning title was the Lawley Rink Team from Terrace, with curlers Lisa Lawley, Jessica Lawley, Keishanda Lawley and Janice Julseth, who placed on top in the A event.

The B event was won by Vienneau Rink (Kitimat), the C event by Ferguson Rink (Kitimat) and the D event by Terrace’s McCleary Rink.

The Loggers Bonspiel, which is the men’s annual event, will be held from Mar. 29-31 at the Terrace Curling Club.