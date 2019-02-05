The 2019 Canada Games start Feb. 15

The 2019 Canada Games are fast approaching. Team BC has released the various athletes that will represent Team BC at the games in Red Deer. The types of games range from archery to alpine skiing, with some local athletes from Kelowna and Lake Country joining Team BC.

Athletes from Kelowna:

Jacob Rubuliak in speed skating, Brooklyn Keller in ringette, Jordyn Yendley in gymnastics, Emily Sales in figure skating, Kiara Stecko in hockey, Jamie Gardner in gymnastics (manager), Ian Williams in cross country skiing, and Joey McEwan in hockey (manager).

Athletes from Lake Country:

Chanreet Kaur Bassi in hockey, Daniel Loban in snowboarding, and Sydney Neustaeter in hockey.

A full list of athletes can be found here.

The 2019 Canada Games kick off Feb. 15.

